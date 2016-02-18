Jourdan Dunn on the moment her 6-year-old son Riley realized she's a supermodel

At only 25, Jourdan Dunn has already achieved so much. The former teen mom is sitting pretty between Kate Upton and Anja Rubik on Forbes' highest-paid models list, and has starred in campaigns for Burberry, Victoria’s Secret, Maybelline and Saint Laurent. But when HELLO! sat down with the supermodel, it seemed her greatest pride was reserved for her adorable 6-year-old son Riley.

SEE GALLERY OF JOURDAN'S DIFFERENT LOOKS

Jourdan: 'Riley is my priority' Photo: Instagram/@officialjdunn

When we caught up with the British beauty in the Maybelline Lounge at New York Fashion Week, the model spoke to us about Riley’s confusion about her career and how he has become one of her toughest (and most adorable) critics!

“Having a child changes your perspective on everything and all those things that seemed so important before, now don’t get a second thought. I have learned to deal with things differently, now I have other priorities,” the 5ft 9in star told us.

The single mom revealed that at her son hasn't always understood her job. “At first he was confused. People would tell him that his mom was a model and he would tell them they were wrong. He has become more progressively aware. When I won Best Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2015, he started to say, 'You really are a model!'”

Now Riley is her number one advisor. “He always tells me what he thinks, what he likes, what he doesn’t like. Yes [I listen to him] – he’s very reliable,” she said with a laugh.

Happy 6th birthday to my one true love my son Riley!!!! #KingRiley #Number1Dunn #viewsfromthe6  A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@officialjdunn) on Dec 8, 2015 at 12:51pm PST

Jourdan also discussed how her son inspired her to design a children’s clothing line. “My next project is launching a children’s clothing line with [British department store] Marks & Spencer. I have always wanted to do something like that since having Riley. I was never able to find the designs that I wanted, so I decided to make them myself! I’m really excited and I hope that people like it.”