Paris Hilton twins with babies Phoenix and London in epic private jet video

Of all of her iconic fashion moments, motherhood is most definitely Paris Hilton's best look!

The "Stars Are Blind" singer first became a mom in January of last year, when she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their son Phoenix Barron via surrogacy.

She had kept their plans to expand their family a secret until then, and once again surprised fans in November when she announced the birth of her second child, daughter London Marilyn.

Though Paris initially kept glimpses into her life as a new mom to a minimum, she has since shared plenty of adorable moments featuring her two babies with fans, and the latest is no exception.

On Monday, Paris took to Instagram and shared an epic video inside her private jet, cozying up with Phoenix and London, and showing off their matching outfits: hers' a white robe with rainbow hearts throughout it, and her kids' a matching pajama set with the same print.

"Me when I have not one but TWO babies to twin with," she endearingly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the cute twinning moment.

© Instagram The doting mom and her kids looked adorable

"So lovely, the cutest babies! They're sliving with the best mommy," one wrote, referring to Paris' signature slogan, as others followed suit with: "Everyone looks so happy and healthy!" and: "So adorable. Love how happy you are as a sliving mom," as well as: "Beautiful babies and mommy," plus another added: "Mother is mothering."

Paris recently shared details of another special milestone moment: taking her daughter London to her favorite city, her namesake, London. She shared yet another adorable video at the time in which she appears cooing over baby London, marking her first stay at her family's Hilton hotel in London, specifically its Park Lane location.

"London Hilton at The London Hilton," the doting mom wrote in her caption, adding: "So in love with my little Princess!"

© Instagram Paris recently shared a glimpse of her milestone trip to London with London

She then reflected: "Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true! I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London."

© Instagram The Hilton-Reum family

"Named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London."

Paris' great-grandfather, Conrad Nicholson Hilton, founded the Hilton hotel chain in 1919; his son Barron Hilton, who passed away in 2019, is Paris' grandfather by way of her father Richard Hilton who has been married to her mom Kathy Hilton since 1979.