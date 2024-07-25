Meet Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian's 3 lookalike kids

Patrick Dempsey's kids are growing up fast — and paving their own career paths.

The Grey's Anatomy alum, 58, has been married to Jillian Fink since 1999, and together they have welcomed three kids, daughter Talula Fyfe, plus twins Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick.

The couple met back in 1994 when the Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd actor — who was previously married to his manager Rocky Parker from 1987 to 1994 — got a haircut at her salon.

It wasn't until 1997 however that Patrick and Jillian, who is a celebrated make-up artist and the founder of an eponymous beauty line, started dating, but they eventually tied the knot with an intimate ceremony at his family property in Maine in 1999.

In 2015, they briefly separated, and Jillian filed for divorce, however they have since spoken candidly about their decision to work on their marriage and call off the divorce. "Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out," he told People.

Family has always been what keeps the pair together. In 2008, Patrick told Parade: "It comes back to your family, your core. They're the people that you've known the longest. I love having a big family. I think it's easier, oddly, in some ways, having three children as opposed to one. And it's been great for my relationship with my wife and our life and everything."

Get to know all about Talula, Darby and Sullivan below.

© Instagram Talula has been passionate about cooking and baking since she was a kid

Talula, 22

Talula is Patrick and Jillian's first child, born on February 20, 2002. She recently launched her own culinary platform, Talula's Kitchen, a destination where fans can not only place orders for some of her baked goods, which include cookies, bundt cakes, crumbles, cakes, and more, but also find some of her tried and true restaurant recommendations in various cities.

The avid baker has been dedicated to developing her culinary skills for a long time, specifically to the art of the pâtisserie, and studied at famed culinary school Le Cordon Bleu.

Writing about her journey in the culinary world on her website, she shared: "At Le Cordon Bleu, I dedicated myself to mastering the basic and intermediate techniques associated with Patisserie, honing my abilities to create delectable delights that stay true to their origin and are consistent."

© Getty The Dempseys in 2023

In addition to her Le Cordon Bleu courses and Talula's Kitchen, she also previously worked as a pastry cook at Gucci Osteria in Beverly Hills.

When she launched her new venture in July, her dad was quick to give her a shout-out, writing on Instagram: "So proud and excited to announce @taluladempsey launched her new artwork and is now taking orders at the link on her bio."

© Instagram Patrick posted a sweet throwback of the twins for their 16th birthday in 2023

Darby & Sullivan, 17

Darby and Sullivan were born in Los Angeles on February 1, 2007, and though they presumably still have a year of high school left, they've already shown signs of what the future might hold for them.

© Getty The twins turned 17 in February 2024

Back in 2016, Patrick revealed to People that Darby had grown "passionate" about playing soccer — plus he even coached his son's team! — while Sullivan was already wanting to follow in his dad's footsteps and become an actor.

In 2017, both of them made their on-screen debut, playing kids in a short film titled Come Swim written and directed by Kristen Stewart.