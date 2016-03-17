Paul Daniels' death: Tributes pour in from celebrity friends and fans

A number of stars have paid tribute to magician Paul Daniels after news of his death was announced on Thursday morning. The 77-year-old passed away just weeks after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour, prompting an outpouring of grief from his family, friends and fans.

One of Paul's sons Gary confirmed the news of his father's death on Twitter, writing: "It is with incredible sadness that I can confirm that Dad, @ThePaulDaniels, passed away over night."

Paul Daniels has passed away at the age of 77

Meanwhile fellow magician Scott Penrose said that it was a "sad day for the magic world", adding: "Rest in peace our friend Paul Daniels".

Ola Jordan, who was paired with Paul on Strictly Come Dancing, described the news as "devastating".

Just heard the devastating news about my amazing dance partner Paul.

"Just heard the devastating news about my amazing dance partner Paul," she tweeted. "It was a pleasure and honour 2 work with u #RIP".

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips sent her condolences to Paul's wife Debbie McGee, writing: "Sorry to hear of the death of #PaulDaniels. My thoughts are with you @thedebbiemcgee."

Duncan Bannatyne tweeted: "RIP the amazing magician & fantastic entertainer Paul Daniels. Thoughts with the lovely @thedebbiemcgee."

Comedian Leigh Francis said Paul's death was "sad news", while actress Angela Griffin tweeted to say: "Goodbye #pauldaniels. Very sad. My childhood is slowly disappearing."

Paul Chuckle, one of the Chuckle Brothers, said: "Sad to hear of the death of Paul Daniels RIP Paul our thoughts are with the family."

Television presenter Keith Chegwin said he would miss Paul "a lot" and also sent his condolences to Debbie, who had been married to the magician for over27 years.

"We have lost a lovely, kind and MAGIC man @thepauldaniels Love you & thinking of u @thedebbiemcgee," he wrote. "I shall miss him 'A LOT' xx".

A publicist for the legendary magician and entertainer confirmed the sad news that Paul had died on Thursday morning. The 77-year-old had recently been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour, and had chosen to spend his last days at home where his wife Debbie and other family members had been by his side.