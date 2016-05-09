Watch Johnny Depp poke fun at his dog smuggling video apology

Johnny Depp showed off his cheeky side while promoting his new film Alice Through the Looking Glass in London over the weekend. The actor was speaking at a press conference when, just before leaving, he stated that he had one more thing to say.

The 52-year-old poked fun at the video he and his wife Amber Heard made last month, in which the couple apologised for smuggling their dogs into Australia without the proper documentation.

Facing HELLO! Online and other reporters at the conference, Johnny said in a deadpan tone: "I would like to, I'm going to do this everywhere I go... I would really like to apologise for not smuggling my dogs into England, because it would have been a bad thing to do."

Johnny Depp plays the Mad Hatter in Alice Through the Looking Glass

"Because the Australians, the Australians are a little chipper. They're chipper," he said.

"I forgot to tell you, they're dead," quipped producer Tim Burton. "I sat on them upstairs, by accident. Sorry."

"I tried to kill them after Australia," joked Johnny of his Yorkshire Terriers.

HELLO! Online attended the press conference in London

Last month the actor and his 30-year-old wife Amber issued a video apology to the Queensland court. The couple had illegally brought their two pet dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia on false documents.

The video showed Amber and Johnny urging tourists to "declare everything when you enter Australia". It was shared online by the Minister for Agriculture, Barnaby Joyce, who previously launched a scathing attack on the stars for bringing their pets into Australia, where strict quarantine laws are in place to prevent diseases from spreading.

Johnny poses alongside his co-stars Mia Wasikowska and Sacha Baron Cohen

"Australia is a wonderful island with a treasure trove of unique plants, animals and people," Amber explained in the short clip. "It must be protected," her husband added.

Amber continued: "Australia is free of many pests and diseases that are common place around the world. That is why Australia has to have such strong biosecurity laws."

"I am truly sorry Pistol and Boo were not declared," she concluded. "Protecting Australia is important."