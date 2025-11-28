Amber Heard shares rare peek into ultra-private family life for special day

Amber Heard shared rare insight into her private family life with a holiday update for her fans, featuring a glimpse of her young children, whom she is raising on her own.

The 39-year-old, who relocated to Spain from the US in 2022 following the high profile defamation case brought against her by her former husband, Johnny Depp, posted several snaps from her Thanksgiving celebrations over the years, going back to her early 20s.

"Thanksgiving cheers over the years. A look back at all the full hearts and plates I've shared. Hoping you are well topped up on both this year," she wrote in the caption. The first photo saw Amber standing in front of a generous spread of food, followed by a picture of her proudly showcasing the turkey she prepared for the big day.

She could also be seen cooking on the stovetop in a throwback shot, and preparing food alongside her father, David Heard, in the kitchen. While Amber rarely posts about her children on social media, she did add in a snap of her child, presumably Oonagh, which was taken when she was a baby.

The child could be seen sitting in a high chair at the dining table, which was spread with a Thanksgiving meal. Amber welcomed Oonagh in April 2021 via surrogate, and shared the happy news with the world in July of that year via social media.

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," she wrote. "I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

She continued: "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

The Aquaman actress stunned fans in May 2025 when she announced that she had expanded her family and welcomed twins Ocean and Agnes, also via surrogate. "Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years," she began, alongside a snap of the twins' feet.

"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"

"Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life," she added. "I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always."

Amber's baby joy came after she divorced Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp in 2016 after a year of marriage. The pair accused each other of domestic violence during their relationship, and Johnny then sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post about surviving abuse.

The jury found that Amber had defamed Johnny on three statements, and he had defamed her on one. The pair settled after Amber dropped her appeal and ultimately agreed to pay him $1 million.