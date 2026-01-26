Amber Heard makes rare comments about Johnny Depp trial in new documentary

Amber Heard has made rare comments about the high-profile Johnny Depp trial in the new documentary Silenced which was screened at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.

The mother of three explained her motives for the appearance were not about her. "This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don’t want to tell my story. In fact, I don’t want to use my voice anymore. That’s the problem," Amber can be heard saying in the documentary.

© Deadline via Getty Images Amber makes appearance in docu Silenced

Amber explained that the case was very much a 'catch 22' situation. "The outcome of that trial depended on my participation, and I depended on the outcome of that trial. When I first met [Robinson], I immediately got the sense that she got the bigger picture. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through," she added.

Amber recalled being the subject of public scorn. "I remember at the close of the trial, the idea that I could say something to the press came up. [Robinson] asked if I was sure about that. [I thought], 'If they throw things at me, it will make this point more obvious.' I didn’t understand it could get so much worse for me as a woman, using my voice," Amber went on.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Amber and Johnny Depp in the courtroom 2022

The actress did end the interview on a positive note however. "It gives me strength seeing other people take on the fight. Women brave enough to address the imbalance of power. Looking at my daughter’s face as she grows up and slowly starts to walk into this world… I believe it can be better," she concluded.

Amber now lives in Madrid, Spain, with her children after relocating from the US in the fall of 2022. Her move came shortly after the extremely high-profile defamation trial brought on by her Hollywood A-lister ex-husband.

Amber and Johnny went to court in April 2022 in Virginia, and the case ended two months later. They later went to trial in the UK, a case that settled in December 2022.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Amber has made Madrid her home

The public scrutiny and controversy surrounding the trial were thought to be a reason why Amber wanted to restart her life on her own terms.

A year after moving to Europe, a former director of Amber's, Conor Allyn, told People that she had "moved on" from the tense legal battle and added: "She's living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way."

© Getty Images Amber and Johnny in happier times, 2015

Since then, Amber has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, though she worked on the film In the Fire in summer 2023. The Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was also released that year following its delay.

Other than the odd film project, Amber lies low with Oonagh and her twins in sunny Spain.