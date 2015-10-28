Johnny Depp pranks Amber Heard and pretends car is stolen: video

Amber Heard believed that she was the victim of a car theft after policemen told her that her beloved Mustang had been stolen. Her husband Johnny Depp was, naturally, in on the prank and played along with the undercover hosts and actors of Overhaulin'.

In a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Amber is seen panicking over her stolen vehicle. The Magic Mike XXL star becomes even more frustrated when a "star struck" police officer tries to take a selfie with her.

"Let's just get one for the newsletter," says the chief policeman, apologising on behalf of his colleague Officer Douglas.

"Get my car back," insists Amber, sulking away from the camera.

"Get in, get in, smile," says the policeman, holding a thumbs up to the camera, while a keen Johnny, 52, also beams for the picture.

"I'm overwhelmed, I can't believe it. I'm blown away...," says the actress

As Amber, 29, grows more and more agitated, the policeman says, "Did you tell them yet? Did you tell them?"

"Tell us what?" asks Amber.

"You're on Overhaulin'!" the officer replies.

Overcome with relief and playfully hitting Johnny, Amber says: "I'm overwhelmed, I can't believe it. I'm blown away... I'm speechless, I can't believe it. Well played tricksters."

Amber believed her Mustang had been stolen

Amber, who is set to star in The Danish Girl alongside Eddie Redmayne, then explained how much sentimental value the car had.

"I bought it as kind of a driveable piece of junk, a beautiful piece of junk," she said. "The car cost me every dime I had. You know I don't let anyone touch my car."

Amber and Johnny, who met on the set of The Rum Diary, began dating in 2012 shortly after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had split from his partner Vanessa Paradis. They married in February 2015 in a private civil ceremony in their Los Angeles home, followed by a second wedding on Johnny's private island in the Bahamas.