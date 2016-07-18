HELLO! exclusive: Danny Dyer reveals wedding plans ahead of nuptials The actor has wedding fever...

Eastenders actor Danny Dyer Spoke to HELLO! and admitted then when it comes to planning his wedding, he isn't the most hands-on groom! The star gave us the lowdown as he took part in a photoshoot on London's Savile Row, along with the couple's adorable son Arty, who will act as pageboy. "I am only now starting to think about my whistle," Danny revealed, who used the cockney rhyming slang – "whistle and flute" for "suit". "I want to go for a Sean Connery vibe. I love the 1960s and would love a ’60s-style suit with a crisp white shirt and skinny black tie." Speaking about what his wife Jo will be wearing, he remarked: "I have an image in my head of how I would like Jo to look. She would be in a dress with a big skirt, bare shoulders, no veil, with her hair down and quite wild, maybe with a tiara on top. She always looks beautiful, so whatever she wears, I know I won't be disappointed."

Danny Dyer with his young son Arty, who will act as page boy at the wedding

Danny and Jo got together an impressive 28 years ago and had their eldest daughter Dani when they were 18. They split up soon after, following Danny's success in Human Traffic, a period that he admits saw him lose his way in a haze of alcohol, but got back together a couple of years later. While Danny has largely taken a backseat on wedding planning, he's tried to inject a bit of East End culture into what will be a largely Spanish-themed wedding day – his bride is half Spanish.

"I have suggested having a stylish version of pie and mash with liquor and chilli vinegar on a spoon," he said. "I was going to have jellied eels but I’m not sure that everyone will like them. But we may have mini ham, egg and chips, which is what I was brought up on."And naturally he has some nerves before the big day in September. "You'd think that I would be prepared for my own wedding day, but I am very nervous about it," he admitted.

