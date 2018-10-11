You won't believe what Dani Dyer just said about her dad's fashion sense The Love Island star star has the best things to say about Danny Dyer's wardrobe...

Dani Dyer's new fashion range with In The Style is brimming with gems and it's easy to see why the collection sold out super fast when it launched on Tuesday. We caught up with the winner of Love Island at the launch of her line, and she had the sweetest things to say about all things stylish - and her famous dad Danny. "I love what my dad wears" she exclaimed. " You know what, I've always found that he dresses quite young, and looks really good for his age - he's not even old!" The 23-year-old also revealed the EastEnders star's must-have fashion item - and he's very particular about it. "My dad is really good with a leather jacket! He always used to treat me to them when I was younger, and I'll always go to him when it comes to that. Dani, who recently moved in with boyfriend Jack Fincham, also revealed there's a fashion trend that the Football Factory star can't stand. "He doesn't like double denim! I disagree though, I think anyone can pull it off. He can pull it off."

Dani's range is available in sizes 4 – 24

Just like every female, the actress has a style icon that she looks up to, but it isn't a celebrity - it's her mum Jo.

Dani's favourite piece is her playsuit, £29.99

Dani sweetly said: "My mum looks so young. She had me at 19, so when I was growing up, she really was like my best mate. So everything that she wore, I've taken on. When she used to wear jumpers and jeans, i'd be like, 'why are you wearing that?' Whereas now I'm like, 'I want to wear that!'"

When it comes to clothes, comfort is key for the reality star. "I love cosy wear. I really do like jumpers. But, I do like playsuits. You can't go wrong with a nice playsuit!" In fact, her favourite item from the range is her snakeskin playsuit, which she wore to the launch on Wednesday evening. "I've never seen anything like it! Playsuits are so flattering and I love it so much."

Shoes and bags - it's a tough one for many girls, but not for the brunette beauty. " I am a shoe sort of girl. I have had the same bag for years!" she giggled. Dani even spilled the beans on her favourite royal. "OMG! It's got to be Meghan hasn't it? She is beautiful! The way she smiles ... she is my icon."