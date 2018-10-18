Danny Dyer to host new royal series – you have to see the photos Loving the look, Danny!

Danny Dyer is set to live like a king for new BBC history show, Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family. The two-part series will see the actor – who is related to royalty – eat and dress like his royal ancestors. Fans have been loving the new promo shots, which show Danny rocking a very regal look as he emulates an Elizabethan nobleman.

The actor learns to hunt like his 30x great-grandfather, William the Conqueror, and eat sheep's tongue like Viking ruler Rollo. In one photo, he is pictured donning 14th Century armour to fight like his 19x great-grandfather Henry Hotspur Percy. One scene will show Danny host a sugary banquet of sweet treats for his family, including his daughter Dani, winner of Love Island 2018.

The actor dons 14th Century armour like his 19x great-grandfather Henry Hotspur Percy

The EastEnders actor said: "I'm still in shock at the fact that I'm related to such important people. I've had a ball getting to know them. It was a nutty experience." A BBC spokeswoman said Danny's journey is "a retelling of 800 years of British history, which is all there in his extraordinary bloodline".

Danny learns to hunt like his 30x great-grandfather, William the Conqueror

Danny first learnt of his royal connections in 2016 when he starred in Who Do You Think You Are? On the show, the actor, best known for his soap role as Mick Carter, also discovered he has links to Edward III and Thomas Cromwell, the Tudor politician and Henry VIII's adviser. "It's crazy, but the fact of the matter is that I am a direct descendant of royalty," Danny told Radio Times.

He admitted that he feels more of a connection to Thomas Cromwell, who was portrayed by Mark Rylance in BBC's Wolf Hall. "He came from a slum, I come from a slum," said Danny. "Cromwell left the country at 14, I started acting at 14. He was a self-taught lawyer. I'm a self-taught actor. Cromwell had two daughters and a son. I've got two daughters and a son. Cromwell wrote his last letter to Henry VIII begging for his life, on July 24, which is my birthday… And I drink in the Anne Boleyn pub."

