Liam Payne is the "happiest I can be," avoids pregnancy questions during Twitter Q&A

Liam Payne revealed that he is the "happiest I can be" during a Twitter Q&A on Saturday night, but avoided fan questions about whether he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Cheryl.

TheOne Direction band member, who has remained tight-lipped about his partner's pregnancy although the Fight for This Love singer recently revealed her baby bump, answered plenty of fan questions using the hashtag '#askliam'. However, the star ignored several questions about the pregnancy. One asked: "What was your first reaction when you found out that Cheryl's pregnant?" while another queried: "Is Cheryl pregnant with your child? Congrats if she is!"

The couple are expecting their first child together

Although he kept mum about becoming a future dad, the 23-year-old did give the fans some insight into his relationship with the former X Factor judge, replying to a fan: "We all know the answer to that," when they asked who his woman crush is. He also shared a snap of his shared living room with Cheryl when a fan asked what he was up to, showing off the couple's tasteful Christmas decorations.

Liam shared a photo of their living room

He gave One Direction fans a treat when he confirmed that the band would get back together, writing: "I'm [100%] certain that we will." He also confirmed he was making his first solo album but had to take a break this week due to illness. He wrote: "I am at home and am sick so I can't record at the moment." The star's girlfriend had previously opened up to the Mirror about how she likes to decorate for Christmas, writing: "I think it's quite classy. Nothing too basic, that's boring, but it's not like Christmas Vacation. Not like when you see your neighbours go wild and you’re like… ummm, that’s a bit much."