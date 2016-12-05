Liam Payne finally follows girlfriend Cheryl on Instagram!

Liam Payne and Cheryl marked an important relationship milestone at the weekend – as noticed by eagle-eyed fans on social media. Liam, 23, took the step of finally following his girlfriend on Instagram, almost a year after the inseparable couple started dating. Despite having nearly 12 million followers of his own, Liam previously didn't follow a single other person, but is now included amongst Cheryl's 2.8million followers.

Cheryl, 33, follows 131 people, including Liam, and pop stars Britney Spears and Katy Perry. Of course, Liam's followers will now be monitoring his account to see if he decides to follow anyone else – with likely candidates including his One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

Cheryl recently debuted her baby bump on an evening out with Liam Payne

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that Cheryl is set to release new music next year. The 33-year-old – who all but confirmed her pregnancy by showing off a prominent baby bump recently – is determined to go ahead with her career plans in 2017, despite reports she is also set to become a first time mother. This will be the star's first music release in two years, following on from her fourth studio album Only Human in 2014.

"I'm working on new music and have been for a while," she told HELLO! recently. "I'm not going to release it until I'm 100 per cent happy and I'm getting there, but it won't be until next year."

The pair are preparing to enjoy their first family Christmas together

Until then she's happy to focus on her plans for a big family Christmas. "It's my favourite time of the year," she added. " I absolutely love it, everything about it."

What is she hoping for this year? "Nothing - I honestly don't want anything," she said. "I just want everyone to be healthy and happy. Christmas, to me, is about time with your loved ones."