Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shocked after beating Ant and Dec for 'Best Presenting Duo'

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield expressed their shock after they were awarded Best Presenting Duo, revealing how surprised they were to have won over Ant and Dec! The pair won the online poll from the Radio Times, and were presented by Rylan Clark during <This Morning. Phillip asked: "Did we beat Ant and Dec? What?! Good gracious," while Holly exclaimed: "That’s amazing…thank you very much."

Rylan was delighted for the pair, adding: "Someone finally beat Ant and Dec! You two got a whopping 34% of the total vote and Ant and Dec got 18%." The pair thanked those who voted, with Holly saying: "Wow what an honour! We love the fact you love our friendship as much as we do - this award is very special because it's voted for by you the readers of RT and it's you we make the show for. Thank you for all your support." Phillip added: "Well I’m incredibly flattered, thank you for that."

Holly and Phillip thanked fans for voting

Other presenting duos who came lower down in the polls joked about the results on Twitter, with Eamonn Holmes saying: "Is this a send up? How often can I vote? Twitter people you could cause a bigger upset than Brexit & Trump combined here!" Kirsty Allsop added: "Maybe we're the best, but maybe not, in any case 17 years in we're still together, which is quite something." Of course, the pair work hard on This Morning, and Holly recently opened up about balancing work with her family. Speaking at The Athenaeum Hotel, she said: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life… If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime. I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside."