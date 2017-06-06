Usher on why he didn't take part in One Love Manchester concert Usher was taking his son to summer camp

Usher opened up about why he didn't perform at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester on Sunday, after previously being a part of the concert's line-up. The Confessions singer shared a photo of the show while explaining that he couldn't perform at the show because it was his son's first day at summer camp. He wrote: "So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but it was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK."

The concert, which raised nearly £3million for the Manchester victims and their families following the attack at Manchester arena, is now the most-watched TV event of 2017, receiving 22.6 million view. Performers at the special gig include Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. At the concert, Ariana revealed that she changed the whole set list of the show after meeting victim Olivia Campbell's mum, Charlotte.

Usher praised the Manchester concert

At the concert, she told the crowd: "I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia's mummy a few days ago. As soon as I met her I started crying, and she said to stop crying because Olivia wouldn't have wanted me to cry, and that Olivia wanted to hear the hits. So, that being said, we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything. And this evening has been so light, and so filled with fun and live and bright energy, and I want to thank you for that."