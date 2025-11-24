Nicole Kidman opens up about 'emotionally draining' divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman got candid about her emotional state in the wake of her divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, in September. The mom of four sat down with Wicked star Ariana Grande for Interview magazine and discussed how filming Practical Magic 2 with her co-star, Sandra Bullock, left her feeling "protected" amid the spotlight on her personal life.

Ariana took a moment in the interview to ask Nicole how she was doing, to which the Lioness actress replied: "I'm hanging in there." Notably, the interview took place a month after news broke of her split from Keith.

© Getty Images The couple divorced in September after 19 years of marriage

"We shot the sequel to Practical Magic over the summer in London, which was so fun," Nicole continued. "Sandy Bullock and I, and then Joey King and Maisie [Williams] – we had an incredible cast."

"A lot of times I don't have fun when I'm filming," she added, with Ariana agreeing that that it could be "emotionally draining" to be on set. "But I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe," Nicole said.

Learn more about the Practical Magic sequel below...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunite on first day of filming Practical Magic

"To come back to something so many years later and go, 'We're still able to get this movie made at a big, big studio like Warner's,' and that Sandy and I were able to produce it and get it made, is insane." Nicole and Sandra starred in Practical Magic in 1998, alongside Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn and Evan Rachel Wood.

The Australian actress also marveled in the interview over how her young daughters, Sunday and Faith, were handling the intense public scrutiny surrounding their parents' divorce with grace and strength.

© Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo Nicole and Sandra filmed the sequel to 1998's Practical Magic over the summer

"You're very young, and then suddenly you're put into this fishbowl, and everything is dissected," she said of her own experiences with fame. "It starts to get very, very difficult, and then you overthink it, and then you get scared, and then you get hurt, and then you go, 'Now I don't want to go out. I don't want to venture into this world.'"

"I get it. It's just a constant push-pull," she continued. "I'm raising teenage girls right now, and it's fascinating. I think they have an armor that we didn't get."

© Corbis via Getty Images The actress was named the primary residential parent of Sunday and Faith

"Or that I certainly didn't get, because there was no social media. The very, very young now have already gone, 'We know exactly how to handle this.' They don't take a lot of things personally. They shrug it off."

Nicole and Keith welcomed Sunday in July 2008, followed by Faith in December 2010. The blonde beauty is also the mother of her two adopted children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise: Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.

© Pascal Le Segretain The girls will spend 306 days of the year with Nicole, and 59 with Keith

Nicole was named the primary residential parent in the divorce documents, which were filed on September 30. According to these documents, she will care for them 306 days out of the year, while their dad will have them for 59 days.

Keith will have the girls every other weekend, and for special events like Father's Day and Thanksgiving, while Nicole will get them on Mother's Day and Easter.

Neither will pay spousal support or child support, as the document states that the country crooner has "already prepaid all child support obligations". The pair first met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, and married a year later in Sydney, Australia.