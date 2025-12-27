Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater celebrate their first Christmas together – see photos

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater just minted their first Christmas shared publicly together. The notoriously private couple shared their holiday celebrations to social media, satiating their fans' desire to learn more about their relationship.

On Friday, December 26, Ethan posted a series of photos and videos to his 298,000 Instagram followers, and Ariana reshared them to her 372 million followers. In the sweet moments, which are their first personal social media posts since promoted Wicked: For Good in November, the 32-year-old actress smiled while hugging a dog.

Ariana was dressed in a black turtleneck and black jeans. She pulled her hair up into a bun with a classy white headband. Ethan added a heart emoji to a video of his girlfriend.

Also in attendance at the celebrations were fellow Wicked star, Bowen Yang, producer Doug Middlebrook, and the couple's friend, Harry Moore.

© Instagram Ari on Christmas with an adorable dog

Earlier this year, there were reports that Ariana and Ethan had broken up, fueled even more when Ethan appeared on The Today Show on November 21, 2025. After Craig Melvin asked the actor: "What was it like working with your girlfriend?" Ethan laughed and paused before sharing that "the entire cast was incredible."

But, the Christmas moments shared on social media between the couple proved those reports wrong. Fans on Reddit reacted to the photos and videos, with one saying: "Good for them tbh, honestly hope they go the distance."

© Instagram Ariana celebrating Christmas with friends, including Bowen Yang

Another fan wrote: "I love them together," adding a smiley face. The sentiments are a shift from the early opinions on Ariana's relationship with Ethan due to the beginnings of their love story.

How did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater meet?

Ariana met Ethan on the Wicked set, which they started filming in December 2022. While the couple hasn't been too public with their relationship, the actor – who plays Boq in the film – told GQ in 2024 that: "I'm just really, really proud of Ari and the work she's done on this."

© Instagram The Wicked star is a well known animal lover

He continued: "She's poured herself into it. I'm really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did."

Wicked: For Good premiered on November 21, 2025 and has made nearly $500 million worldwide as of late December 2025. Ethan's role in the second film is more substantial and darker than in the first. However, like during the press tours for the first film, Ariana and Ethan did not pose together or cozy up.

© Instagram Scenes from Ariana and Ethan's Christmas celebration

Before Ariana and Ethan got together, Ariana had a string of public relationships. She famously dated Pete Davidson and the late musician Mac Miller. She married Dalton Gomez during the pandemic, and officially filed for divorce in September 2023. For his part, Ethan was married to his childhood sweetheart Lilly Jay. The two welcomed a son in August 2022 before their divorce.

Before the Christmas photos originally posted by Ethan, the only photo either had shared of the other was a picture of the two of them with Ethan's close friend and collaborator, Danny Skinner, who was the original Patrick Star in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical on Broadway.