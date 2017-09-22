Fergie on how her life inspired 'Double Dutchess' and her son Axl's special cameo By Tionah Lee

Fergie might have gotten some help from A-list friends like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen for her new visual album Double Dutchess: Seeing Double – but there is one cameo that she holds close to her heart, her son Axl Jack's. The four-year-old is already taking after his Hollywood parents and showing off his talent in his mom's first studio album in 11 years — and doing it in another language! “Enchanté (Carine) that was his favorite and he started singing it,” Fergie told HELLO! on Wednesday.

“It’s in French, it’s very melodic,” she continued from the New York City premiere of her visual album held at the iPic Theaters at Fulton Market. “I’m like ‘Your kid is singing in French.' Every time we jump off the bed onto the pillows we sing it.” In a total mom moment, the Fergalicious singer recorded her and Josh Duhamel’s little boy singing the track. She said, “I brought it home with his voice on it, played it and he goes ‘That’s me’ and I was like ‘Oh my gosh.'”

While he is the son of two of the entertainment industry's biggest names, Axl is like all little boys his age. "He sings and dances around the house. He plays superhero, he plays ball, we build forts. Everything to him is an activity. He's four," the mom-of-one shared. "So all it is about is being engaged and talking about everything. And that's how we learn, through play and I'm a believer in imagination and where those dreams can take you so whatever he wants to do great." She added, “I’m a proud mommy. I have a college fund set up for him – or for whatever he wants to do.”

Fergie and Josh announced earlier this month that they are separating after eight years of marriage. The 42-year-old noted that she drew inspiration for her music from her life. She shared, “Life. Everywhere. So many different subject matters so many different visuals. So many different experiences. Organically going through whatever I was feeling."

Some of the more emotional moments come from the tracks Love is Blind and the rock ballad Love is Pain – tracks that Fergie revealed are her ex-husband’s favorites. “Josh and I are great friends,” she told Extra. “A lot of those emotional songs are his favorite songs on the album, they have been there for a while.”