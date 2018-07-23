Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett feels 'lucky to be alive' following horrific car crash The star is recovering after crashing into a concrete wall at Hunmanby Raceway

Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallet has opened up about the horrific car crash which saw her airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary last week. Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the 36-year-old revealed that she feels "lucky to be alive" as she spoke of her gratitude to the emergency services who rescued her. She explained: "It was like time stood still. I remember waking up and just hearing my own breath. I was so out of breath. I could feel my heart racing, I could hear voices. I must have had my eyes closed, they said I'd lost consciousness for about 30 seconds."

Roxanne was airlifted to hospital last week

Roxanne was taking part in a race in York with her radio show co-host Ben Fry when she crashed into a concrete wall on the track. She sprained both of her wrists and suffered severe bruising. "They were talking to me. They got my boyfriend Lee on the phone to me," the soap star shared. "He's not slept. It's just been five days of just a nightmare really, just trying to regroup. I'm so thankful, I'm so lucky that it wasn't worse." She added: "I had this numbed, blocked up feeling in my head, like there was water in my head, like my brain had rattled. I couldn't really hear much, I couldn't feel much either."

Speaking about her colleague, Roxanne added: "Ben Fry my colleague was relaying messages from Lee to try and keep me awake. Just saying, 'Hold on, stay awake, Lee loves you'. I was just trying to fight the tiredness because I just wanted to go to sleep. The minute I woke up I knew it wasn't good. I think that's why they airlifted me because I couldn’t feel my legs and my neck and my head. I've never felt pain like it. I'm so lucky." Of getting back behind the wheel, she said: "I had to. A normal car. I've learnt from previous experiences, if you don’t get back out there after something goes wrong it's even harder the longer you leave it…. It's going to take time like any bad incident just to erase from your memory." She then concluded with: "I just want to take this moment to thank the emergency services."

