David Walliams just said the harshest thing about Simon Cowell's face

David Walliams has poked fun at his friend Simon Cowell, mocking the X Factor judge for his love of cosmetic surgery. During a radio interview with Magic FM, David playfully mused: "His face has always changed. Something has happened. You think, 'What has gone on? What exactly? Did you have a terrible accident or something?' Yeah, he always looks a bit different…"

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who stars on the show alongside Simon, openly makes fun of his friend – much to the delight of the audience and viewers at home. David also jibed that Simon never bothers to see him for the months they aren't filming.

"We are friends when the show is being made," said David. "He will sort of invite you out for dinner and you think, 'This is great I am having dinner with Simon Cowell.' And then you don't hear from him for six months when the show is not on and then he will be back in touch in January."

Earlier this year, Simon, who is open about his love of Botox, revealed that he had spent £2,000 on a facelift. "There's lots of things you can do now, you don't just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox," he said, discussing the Silhouette Soft Lift which gets rid of sagging skin. "It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the rubbish. For me now, it's all about having clean skin. If you have clean skin, you look better. But you have to be very careful with some of this stuff."

David joked Simon looked like he'd been in a "terrible accident"

The media mogul also admitted that he did have "a little too much a couple of years ago," when X Factor fans noticed his puffy eyes and bruising. Simon will be back on screens in autumn when the ITV singing competition returns. This year, the father-of-one will be joined by husband-and-wife team Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, and One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, on the judging panel.