Prince George's birthday portrait is dividing fans – here's why The Queen, Prince William or Michael Middleton?

A lot has been said about who Prince George resembles following the release of his fifth birthday portrait. Royal fans have been divided over who the future King looks like the most, with several suggesting his father Prince William, his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton and his paternal grandmother the Queen, when she was a young Princess Elizabeth.

In the portrait, George looked adorable in a white short-sleeved shirt with blue buttons and his trademark blue shorts. Flicking through old photos of Prince William at a similar age, the pair clearly have similar features, from their fair hair to their very royal sense of style.

Among the comments on Kensington Palace's official Twitter and Instagram pages was one that read: "Happy Birthday, Prince George! You look more and more like your Daddy every day." Another replied to the photo: "OMG looks like his dad, but he definitely has his mum's smile!!!" A third wrote: "He's so handsome looks like his daddy."

Some fans have commented George looks like William

But George, who celebrated his birthday in Mustique with the Cambridges and the Middletons, also appears to be a miniature version of Kate's father, Michael. The handsome little boy has the same twinkling eyes, dimpled cheeks, cute Middleton nose and beaming smile as his grandfather. He's a carbon copy!

Others claim he is the spitting image of Michael Middleton

And there's another very important member of his family who he resembles – Her Majesty the Queen. George shares a striking resemblance to the monarch when she was a little girl, a young Princess Elizabeth. The pair share many traits, including their blonde hair and fair brow. One fan commented: "I completely see Her Majesty Our Queen Elizabeth in that young and vivacious face. God Bless you."

The future King has also been likened to the Queen when she was a young girl

Kensington Palace released the official portrait on Saturday evening, the day before George's fifth birthday. The accompanying statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fifth birthday tomorrow. The photograph was taken in the garden at Clarence House by Matt Porteous, following the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July."

