Michelle Keegan pokes fun at her hair in hilarious childhood throwback snap

Michelle Keegan has poked fun at herself in a hilarious school throwback which resurfaced on Twitter on Thursday. The actress, who was seen posing in her school uniform with a friend, joked about her hair by saying she was rocking a "spider fringe". Michelle, 31, attended St Patrick's Roman Catholic High School in Manchester during the nineties. In another snap, Michelle could be seen enjoying a night out at a club. "@b_hatch @MrsSkildo Mr Smiths back in the day!!!! Hahahaha!! Look at Precky in the background there raving," she tweeted.

Michelle has since become one of the most in-demand television actresses, having found fame in Coronation Street in 2008 before landing a role in BBC drama Our Girl in 2016. The brunette beauty, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, played barmaid Tina McIntyre for eight years in the ITV soap. Since her departure from the show, Michelle has landed various roles in other TV dramas, including in BBC's Ordinary Lies, Our Girl and in the ITV drama about 1966 England World Cup hero Bobby Moore and his wife Tina.

It's been a busy few weeks for Michelle, who has been promoting the latest series of Our Girl and shooting a new campaign for her Very fashion range. She recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary, with the couple opting out of posting anything on social media. Both Michelle and Mark, who have happily maintained a long-distance marriage since the former TOWIE star got his big break in the States, are very private about their relationship - with both choosing to post only rare insights on their popular social media accounts.

