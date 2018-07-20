Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are in a fit of giggles at ITV's annual summer party The couple appeared more loved-up than ever

Despite their transatlantic relationship, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright appear more loved-up than ever. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, appeared to be in great spirits as they made their way to ITV's annual summer party on Thursday evening. Walking hand-in-hand outside Nobu Hotel in Shoreditch, the lovebirds burst into fits of laughter whilst making their entrance. Michelle, 31, looked sensational in a stunning navy midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai. The flattering number featured spaghetti straps, and was adorned with a metallic silver pattern which added an extra shimmering glow.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright at ITV's annual summer bash

Not to be outdone in the style stakes, former TOWIE star Mark wore a crisp white shirt and tight black jeans with leather loafers. The couple, who have happily maintained a long-distance marriage since Mark got his big break in the States, are very private about their relationship - with both choosing to post only rare insights on their popular social media accounts. They recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with the pair opting out of posting anything on social media. It's been a busy few weeks for Michelle, who has been promoting the latest series of Our Girl and shooting a new campaign for her Very fashion range.

Mark is still presenting ExtraTV out in Los Angeles - so it's surely been a nice change to have Mark back in the UK for a few days. Former soap star Michelle recently told BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw that she wouldn't mind relocating to the US: "I like the option, I like going out for a month, coming back for a few weeks, going out again." When asked if she would ever join him, she coyly replied "never say never" before explaining that Mark "Loves it. I think it's the lifestyle, the weather. It's such a nice place and everyone is just really positive out there."

