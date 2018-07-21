Mark Wright spills the beans on his 'not the easiest' long-distance marriage to Michelle Keegan The gorgeous couple have been married for three years

Mark Wright often keeps tight-lipped when it comes to sharing details about his marriage to former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, but has recently opened up about how the distance can affect him. Speaking to the Daily Mail on Friday, the former TOWIE star reflected: "My wife's not in town the whole time, she's back and forward and I'm back and forward, so that's not the easiest." However, he later explained that the distance can sometimes be a positive thing – "But we make it work and it's quite fun in certain ways because it keeps it fun that we are constantly in different places."

Mark and Michelle make their long-distance marriage work

The couple have been married for three years and have spent a large amount of that time apart working on various projects. Their martial home is a plush pad in Essex – Mark is currently based in LA where he works as a TV reporter for Extra and Michelle has been filming BBC's Our Girl in South Africa. However, the pair regularly join each other in their work destinations. Thirty-one-year-old Mark explains: "She comes out and spends time in LA which she loves, so we just make it work," he said. Concluding, the reality star added: "We're young, we haven't got kids yet, so it's kind of easier. Obviously you'd rather be in the same place the whole time but you can’t have it all."

Mark and Michelle were last seen on Thursday evening, exiting the star-studded ITV summer party and they looked incredibly loved up.

The gorgeous couple appeared to be in great spirits, walking hand-in-hand out of the venue and were pictured laughing and joking with each other. Michelle, 31, looked sensational in a stunning navy midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai while Mark looked dapper in a crisp white shirt and black skinny jeans.

