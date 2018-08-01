This Emmerdale actress has a very famous Hollywood actor dad – and fans are shocked! We didn't see that coming!

Emmerdale's Emily Head has surprised fans after sharing a picture of herself with her dad – who happens to be a very famous Hollywood actor. "When your dad is as cool as mine is, you get to do some pretty cool things. Like meeting The Muppets. And watching your dad perform with them live at The O2. 8-year-old me would be so jealous. #TheMuppetsTakeTheO2 14/07/18," she wrote alongside a snap which showed her and her sister next to their father, Hollywood actor Anthony Head.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their shock at the revelation: "Where have I been - how did I not know @emily_head’s dad is Giles!" one fan wrote. Another one said: "OMG!!!!! can't believe he's her dad I loved Buffy!".

Fans were shocked to find out Emily Head's dad is Anthony Head

Many will recognise Anthony from hit TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The 64-year-old, who is currently starring in The Muppets Take The O2, portrayed the popular character of Rupert Giles from 1997 up until the show's sixth season. In many interviews at the time, the dad-of-two revealed he had left the US show to spend more time with his family, having realised that he spent most of the year outside Britain, which added up to more than half his youngest daughter's life (Emily).

Anthony with his two daughters, Emily and Daisy

Both of Anthony's daughters, Emily and Daisy, have taken after their dad and are both actresses. Even better, they've both been lucky to act alongside their father in different TV projects. Emily and Anthony starred together in the 2008 series The Invisibles and Daisy and Anthony starred opposite each other in ITV drama Girlfriends.

RELATED: Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie Dingle gets life-changing news about Sarah, Rebecca White's fate finally revealed?