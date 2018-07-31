Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie Dingle gets life-changing news about Sarah, Rebecca White's fate finally revealed? Everything you need to know that's going on from Monday 6 August to Friday 10 August

Emmerdale viewers have been frantically watching Rebecca White's capture at the hands of her evil nephew Lachlan over the past few weeks, and it looks as if finally there will be some hope for the distraught mum – with six very unlikely people coming to her rescue by the end of next week – or so it may seem. Elsewhere, Debbie Dingle gets more news about daughter Sarah's health as the teenager waits in hospital for her new heart. Amelia Spencer's kidnapper Beth also makes a return next week – but she isn’t in the village to see her captive, rather, she has a far more sinister idea on her mind…

Rebecca White is still being held hostage

Rebecca White gets saved by six mini heroes?

Rebecca White's life hangs in the balance as she spends another week held hostage and chained up in the cabin in the woods. After running out of water, she loses all hope in getting rescued, Meanwhile, six unlikely heroes could well save the day for Rebecca, as Angelica, Carl, April, Heath, Cathy and Arthur explore the woods during a camping trip with their families and hear strange noises. After being dismissed by their parents about what they heard, the children hatch up a plan to go looking for what they believe to be a ghost, and it isn’t long before they find Rebecca's cabin. Angelica moves to open the door – but will she be greeted by the site of Rebecca? Or will Lachlan have got there before them to finish her off?

Will these children save the day?

Sarah Sugden faces a life or death operation

Debbie Dingle meets ones of Sarah's friends on her hospital ward, Dom, but everyone is later shocked when he suddenly dies and collapses – bringing the devastating realisation of Sarah's own ill health to the distraught mum. Debbie is later told that the doctor's have found Sarah a new heart, and while this is good news, it now means that she must go ahead with a life or death operation. Will it all go to plan, or does more heartache lie ahead for the family?

Will Sarah Sugden survive her operation

Amelia Spencer's capture Beth returns for revenge

Amelia is still desperate to find Beth and manages to get away from Harriet to do so. However, the youngster is left upset when Beth doesn’t want anything to do with her. When Beth then returns to the village, it is apparent that it isn’t to make amends with Amelia, but that she has something far more sinister in mind.

Beth is back in the village

More Emmerdale spoilers

David Metcalfe offers Matty Barton a job in the shop, but it isn’t long before Matty witnesses David and Victoria flirting – oblivious to Victoria's true feelings for him. Chas Dingle, meanwhile, tells Paddy that she wants to go ahead with the organ donation when their baby arrives.