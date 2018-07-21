Catherine Zeta-Jones just shared a picture of her 'girl cave' and it's every woman's dream The A-List actress shares a behind-the scenes snap

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a busy working mother-of-two with plenty of projects on the go. But, it seems like she is just like everybody else and sometimes likes her own space, filled with her favourite things. The wife of Michael Douglas shared a picture of her 'girl cave' and it's pretty impressive! The large space holds a rail of fabulous clothes, a sumptuous white sofa and poufs, various swatches of different fabrics and a high-tech sewing machine. Perched on her workbench was also a white vase full of flowers. The area is decked out with laminate flooring and wooden walls and is quite the hideaway. Captioning the picture, Catherine, 48, wrote: "One of my favourite places to be. My Girl Cave."

Although the Welsh-born, Oscar-winning actress is known for her incredible films, another string she has added to her bow is the role of a designer. On Monday, the mother-of-two shared an image with her 1.4 million followers which showed a book full of swatches and gold trimmed fabric. "Back to the drawing boards #CasaZetaJones #StyledByZeta."

Casa Zeta-Jones is the actress' line with QVC

Casa Zeta-Jones is her home collection with QVC – which is currently available in the US. There is everything from bedding to Christmas decorations and the former Darling Buds of May star has said that she developed a flair for design from her mother, who was a seamstress.

It’s great that the Mask of Zorro actress is keeping busy – her son Dylan recently graduated from high school and left home to embark on a Europe trip with friends.

Dylan, 18, has been sharing various landmarks on his social media platforms and Catherine wrote 'Love you' on a picture of him enjoying Italy. The teen has since headed to Paris and even went to the Trump protest in Trafalgar Square last week.

