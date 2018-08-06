Mark Wright posts very rare romantic tribute to wife Michelle Keegan – as celebrity pals joke 'she exists!' The couple have been married for three years

Mark Wright took to Instagram on Sunday night to send an adorable message to his wife of three years Michelle Keegan. The sweet photograph of the pair sees them walking hand-in-hand, and written over the top is the message: "Whenever, whatever, wherever… I've got you." The picture appeared on his Instagram Story as well has his account's main page, where he captioned it again: "Whenever, whatever, wherever," this time with a hands-up emoji. But since the star is known to be incredibly private when it comes to his relationship, some of his followers were shocked at his post – including his Extra TV co-presenter Mario Lopez.

Mark's adorable Instagram post

"Oh! She exists," he joked, alongside a smiley face. Others also commented on Mark and Michelle's decision to keep their marriage private, with one posting: "Everyone judging because they don't plaster their marriage all over social media… real relationships don't need loads of PDA to keep it strong! They are both hard working and who can blame them, they are making the most of their careers while there's no tiny feet pottering around! Good on them!"

Michelle, meanwhile, simply posted a sweet heart emoji on the snap, while Mark's mum Carol Wright also wrote: "Couple goals… these two will last for ever." Love Island 2017 star Amber Davies even confirmed, "Faves – the most genuine couple I have ever met!"

The couple seem happier than ever!

Mark recently revealed in an Instagram Q&A that he and his wife hoped to have a family in the future. "Do you want kids?" one user asked, to which the former TOWIE star enthusiastically replied: "100000%." During the session, he also reassured his fans that despite spending a lot of time away from each other, he and Michelle are as strong as ever. He was asked: "Why do you spend 1000% time apart from Michelle," and defiantly responded: "We don't, we just don't share it every time we are together."

