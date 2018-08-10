Harry Kane clarifies comments about childbirth after Twitter backlash – see what he had to say Some people were unhappy that he suggested avoiding pain relief was something to be proud of

Harry Kane has clarified his comments after he was criticised for praising his fiancée, Kate Goodland, for giving birth without any pain relief. The remark was met with criticism from some people on Twitter, who suggested that going through labour without pain relief was nothing to be proud of. Replying to the backlash, the England captain wrote: "Let's get one thing straight, any women can give birth however they would like. I'm very proud of my fiancée for doing it the way she wanted and we both learnt a lot from hypnobirthing."

Harry and Kate with baby Vivienne

The footballer, who received the Golden Boot award during the FIFA World Cup in 2018 for most goals scored during the tournament, received support from his fans following his message, with one writing: "Harry, you don't need to defend Kate's choices. She did what was best for her. Congrats again," while another added: "You shouldn’t have to explain yourself Harry. There is nothing malicious in your tweet at all. You deserve to be proud of Kate and these people are sick to want to take that away from you."

One of the original comments read: "I'm delighted for [Harry Kane] & his family but why on earth should anyone be 'proud' of not having pain relief while giving birth? Utterly absurd! There's a reason why women get pain relief during labour: because it bloody hurts." Harry and Kate welcomed their second baby girl, Vivienne Jane, on Wednesday. The couple already share a one-year-old daughter, Ivy. Posting a photo of the baby girl on Twitter, he wrote: "Our beautiful addition to the family! Vivienne Jane Kane. So proud of @KateGoodlandx for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all."

