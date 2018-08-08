Harry Kane announces birth of second child with fiancée Kate Goodland – find out the cute name! See the first photo of Harry and Kate's newborn baby girl

A huge congratulations to Harry Kane and Kate Goodland! The England captain announced the happy news that his fiancée, Kate Goodland, had given birth to their second daughter on Wednesday. Taking to social media, he posted a photo of himself with Kate and their baby girl in hospital, and wrote alongside the snap: "Our beautiful addition to the family! Vivienne Jane Kane. So proud of @KateGoodlandx for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all #mygirls #hypnobirthing."

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both, enjoy every minute of it," while another added: "Aww wow congratulations to you @harrykane and your girlfriend on the birth of your beautiful adorable baby Vivienne, so so cute, welcome to the world little one." Harry received nationwide praise back earlier this year after becoming the top goalscorer of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the second ever English player to receive the honour after Gary Lineker, who was the top scorer in 1986.

During the World Cup, Kate threw a baby shower, prompting reports that he could miss the birth of his second child due to the tournament. Sharing a snap of herself celebrating her shower, she wrote: "Cutest weekend for my baby shower. Thanks to @hannahfullilove for Ivy's baby sister." However, Kate took to Instagram to support her future husband while being unable to travel. In one throwback photo ahead of England's semi-final match against Croatia, she wrote: "This feels like yesterday… What a long way you've come! Bring it home skip." After England went out of the competition, the proud fiancée shared a picture of Harry, writing: "Boys done us proud. We love you."

