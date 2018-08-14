Liam Payne confirms new romance with Cairo Dwek following Cheryl split The One Direction singer split from Cheryl in July

Liam Payne has officially mended his broken heart following his split from Cheryl! The One Direction star has been pictured kissing model Cairo Dwek during a romantic holiday in Italy, just weeks after he and the former X Factor judge called it quits on their two-year relationship. In pictures obtained by the Sun, the 24-year-old singer was seen putting on a cosy display with the 20-year-old model. "There's no doubt Liam and Cairo are more than just friends," a source told the publication. "They were kissing passionately with his hand wrapped around the back of her head and they obviously couldn't get enough of each other."

Liam Payne is in a relationship with model Cairo Dwek

Liam confirmed his split from Cheryl in a joint statement on Twitter in July. The friendly exes, who share a one-year-old son Bear, wrote: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together." The Girls Aloud star has since been spotted out in public, attending Simon Cowell's Syco summer party in high spirits, while her best friends Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts have said she is "doing really well". She is now working as one of the new judges on dance show The Greatest Dancer.

The One Direction singer split from Cheryl in July

The former lovebirds first met on The X Factor in 2008, when Cheryl was a judge and he auditioned as a contestant when he was 14. They welcomed their son in March last year after confirming their romance in 2016. Over the past few months, mum-of-one Cheryl has also been working on new material with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola and record producer Naughty Boy - this is set to be Cheryl's first album since Only Human, which was released in 2014.

