Cheryl admits her Liam Payne split statement was 'cringeworthy' Piers Morgan revealed his text message exchange with the pop star

Cheryl has admitted that her statement announcing her split from Liam Payne was "so cringeworthy," but that she and the One Direction singer "don't hate each other". Her candid comments came to light after Piers Morgan revealed the pair had texted each other, after Piers covered the break-up on Good Morning Britain earlier this month. On the show, he said: "It's always weird when celebrity couples split up saying they have so much love for each other. If they love each other that much, why are they splitting up? They should be more honest and just say, 'We hate each other.'"

In his latest column for the Daily Mail's Event magazine, Piers revealed that Cheryl texted him after the broadcast to share her feelings. "When we came off air, Cheryl texted me: 'I'm so sorry you didn't like my statement, Piers – perhaps I should have texted you the intimate details in chronological order as it unfolded,'" the TV star revealed.

Cheryl and Liam's love story through the years:

Loading the player...

Piers added that the pair had "always got on well" so he felt a "sudden rare pang of guilt" after making the comments. He apologised and Cheryl replied that she was "only messing". He continued: "Fortunately, Cheryl quickly eased my concern: 'I'm just messing. I hate those kinds of statements too, so cringeworthy. But we don't hate each other. It just didn't work out.'"

MORE: The detail in Prince George's birthday portrait you might have missed

Cheryl, 35, and Liam, 24, announced their split in a joint statement on Twitter earlier this month. The friendly exes, who share a one-year-old son Bear, wrote: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cheryl and Liam have a son together

MORE: Tess Daly shares rare photo of daughters

The Fight For This Love singer has since been spotted out in public, attending Simon Cowell's Syco summer party in high spirits, while her best friends Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts have said she is "doing really well". Liam has also spoken about his desire to give baby Bear a stable home, telling People magazine: "Babies want their mum; I would never have wanted to get in the way of that."