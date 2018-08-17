Did Ariana Grande pay tribute to the Manchester terror attack in new album? Ariana made a subtle tribute to the victims of the horrific attack

Ariana Grande released her new album, Sweetener, on Friday, and fans are certain that the One Last Time singer paid tribute to the victims of the horrific Manchester Arena attack on her track, Get Well Soon. The attack took place at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017 shortly after Ariana's concert and killed 22 people killed, while leaving 116 more injured. Although Ariana's new album doesn't appear to explicitly mention the tragedy, fans have pointed out that the pop star left 40 seconds of silence on Get Well Soon so that the song would end at 5 minutes 22 seconds, marking the date of the attack.

Ariana paid tribute to the attack victims on her new album

Taking to Twitter to discuss the subtle tribute, one fan wrote: "The fact Ariana honoured the Manchester victims in Get Well Soon, allowing a moment of silence until it was five minutes 22 seconds long, I just don't have the words right now. She has my entire heart. @ArianaGrande you're an angel," while another wrote: "I heard about @ArianaGrande putting the 40 seconds of silence in a song in #Sweetener for the suicide bombing in Manchester and I got emotional, she's such an amazing person."

READ: Ariana Grande thanks fans for 'wiping tears away' as European tour ends

Loading the player...

Following the attack and the subsequent charity concert organised by the popstar, Ariana was made an honorary citizen of Manchester. Sharing a screenshot to Instagram of the news at the time, she wrote: "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you." Although the star has refrained from talking about the attack, she briefly touched upon the horrific incident one year after the event took place in June 2018, telling Vogue that she had been struggling with PTSD. She said: "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. I check in with Millie [Robson, 15, who suffered shrapnel injuries to her legs] often on Twitter. Almost every word brings fresh tears."

READ: Ariana Grande gets iconic Manchester tribute tattoo with dancers

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.