Ant McPartlin looks happy and healthy in family photo at water park Good for you, Ant

Ant McParlin had a lot smile about at the weekend as he joined his sister and her children for a fun day out at the water park. In a photgoraph shared by his sister Sarah, the 42-year-old seemed to have put all his recent troubles behind him and was clearly having a blast with his family on the special day out.

Ant and his sister's family were clearly enjoying themselves

It’s only been two weeks since he announced he definitely wouldn’t be returning to his role on I’m a Celebrity this year, leaving his partner Declan Donnelly to present the show solo. And time out appears to be just what the doctor ordered for the TV favourite, as he looked relaxed and happy on his afternoon out with his niece and nephew.

"Best day ever," an excited Sarah captioned the pic. "Making memories," she added, tagging her brother into the picture. In the photograph Ant and the rest of his family gang, nephew Ethan and niece Ava, are wearing protective body gear, having just taken part in the Ninja Warrior course at Liquid Leisure in Slough.

The gang appeared to be spending the whole weekend together as later today, she shared another photograph of her kids cosied up in the car next to Ant’s beloved chocolate Labrador Hurley, who was wearing a cap and sitting on the seat between the children.

It’s been a difficult year for Ant, but his legion of fans has stood behind him as he decided to step away from the limelight to deal with his struggles. Earlier this month he shared a personal message with his supporters, just hours after confirming he won't be returning to presenting duties until 2019.

The TV presenter took to the official Ant and Dec Twitter account to write: "Thank you for all the messages of support. Ax." He was inundated with well wishes after releasing a statement to reveal that not only would he not be joining his fellow presenter Dec for I'm a Celebrity, and there would be no new series of their hit show Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway until 2020.

