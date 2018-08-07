Ant McPartlin breaks Twitter silence with heartwarming message The TV presenter has been off work this year

Ant McPartlin has made a return to social media in the midst of his troubling year. The TV presenter has been keeping a low-profile since he was charged with drink-driving in spring, but on Monday he posted a very heartwarming tweet to a fan. Signed from himself and his telly double, Declan Donnelly, the message read: "Hey @RoarForJess, just a little tweet to send you huge love and a big ROAR!!! Big hugs and lots of love from us both A&D xxx."

The tweet was posted to young fan Jess, who has been battling neuroblastoma for the past four years. The little girl was hoping to travel to the US for experimental treatment but sadly nothing more can be done, her GoFundMe page states.

Ant apologises after drink-driving arrest:

The thoughtful tweet from Ant and Dec comes a few months after Ant was arrested for drink-driving in March. The following month, he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £85,000 along with being sentenced to a 20-month driving ban. Since then, Dec has been taking charge of the pair's Twitter account.

Ant and Dec posted a sweet message to a terminally ill fan

ITV recently confirmed that the door is still open for Ant, for whenever he is ready to return to work. "He will come back when he's well and when he is ready to come back," ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall told ITV News. "ITV will not be putting him under any pressure to come back unless he's well and fit enough to come back." When prompted to comment on his television return, she replied: "As far as I know, that is true."

Ant, who announced that he was divorcing his wife Lisa Armstrong in January, has since found love again with the couple's former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett. The pair have been pictured together, even enjoying a double date with Dec and his pregnant wife Ali Astall, who is expecting her first child this autumn.