Ant McPartlin makes rare public appearance as he stops to pose with a fan What a lovely snap!

Ant McPartlin has been keeping a low profile of late and isn't often pictured out in public – but the much-loved presenter couldn't resist stopping to take a snap with a fan on Friday while out and about in Wimbledon. The happy selfie was shared by a fan account for Ant and Dec on Twitter, showing Ant happily smiling into the camera whilst holding his phone to his ear. The Saturday Night Takeaway star's fans, of course, were delighted to see a new picture of him looking relaxed and well.

Image: Twitter @allantanddec

"Great to see Ant out and about. Love him. He still has time for his fans after all he's been through. That says a lot about him he is a legend," said one fan, while another tweeted: "He looks better but tired at the same time, love him lots," alongside a sweet heart emoji.

It was recently confirmed that Ant will be returning to his presenting duties alongside long-time sidekick Declan Donnelly, but there will be no pressure put on him to return until he is absolutely ready. "He will come back when he's well and when he is ready to come back," ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall told ITV News.

Fans are hopeful Ant and Dec will be back presenting together this year

"ITV will not be putting him under any pressure to come back unless he's well and fit enough to come back," she added. When prompted to comment on his television return, she replied: "As far as I know, that is true." In April, Ant pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was ordered to pay £85,000 along with a 20-month driving ban after he was involved in a car crash involving several people.

Speaking about the incident outside of the Wimbledon Magistrates Court, Ant said: "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry. Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this."