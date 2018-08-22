LazyTown actor Stefan Karl Stefansson dies aged 43 Stefan Karl Stefansson kept fans updated with his progress following his diagnosis back in 2016

Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in the children's TV show, LazyTown, has sadly passed away after battling cancer. He was 43. The Icelandic actor was diagnosed back in 2016, and would regularly shared updates on his condition on social media. A statement from Stefan's family read: "Stefan's family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl."

After announcing that he was free of cancer metastases back in August 2017, Stefan confirmed that his cancer had returned back in March, writing: "Unfortunately it's back and this time they can't operate on it. Some days we feel very low, some days we are happy and then we are happy about all that we have accomplished together and lived together. Nobody can take that away from us, however this goes. Not even death itself." He also wrote: "It's not until they tell you you're going to die soon that you realise how short life is. Time is the most valuable thing in life because it never comes back. And whether you spend it in the arms of a loved one or alone in a prison-cell, life is what you make of it. Dream big."

Stefan is survived by his wife, Steinunn Olina Porsteinsdottir, three daughters and one son. Following Stefan's diagnosis, fans of the actor created a GoFundMe page to help with his treatment, which made almost £90,000. Posting a screenshot of the amount on Instagram at the time, Stefan wrote: "Thank you everyone. It brings me to tears with the amount of support, well wishes and love you have provided, I am very grateful. Chemotherapy has been successful. I have my last drug treatment next week followed by radiation three weeks after."

