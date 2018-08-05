Chuckle Brothers star Barry Chuckle dies aged 73 Tributes have since come in for the comedy star

Barry Chuckle, one half of the popular comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at the age of 73. The TV star's death was confirmed by his manager Phil Dale, who revealed that the star – whose real name was Barry Elliot – had passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Barry and his brother Paul had recently made a TV comeback on show Channel 5's Chuckle Time, something Barry had very much enjoyed. In a statement, Phil said: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family."

It continued: "Barry with Paul had recently filmed a new series titled Chuckle Time for Channel 5 and he said it was just like the wonderful days of filming ChuckleVision for BBC One. The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of The Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel." Paul also spoke out about his brother's passing, saying: "I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend." The Chuckle Brothers shot to fame in 1987 with their much-loved show ChuckleVision, which ran for 21 series until 2009. Popular catchphrases included "To me, to you."

Barry's brother Paul paid a heartfelt tribute to him following his death

Following the sad news, tributes flooded in, with many fans and famous faces taking to social media to pay their respects to the late comedy star. Paddy McGuinness took to Twitter, writing: "One of my favourites from childhood years, teenage years and as an adult! Gutted. Barry Chuckle RIP sir." Rapper Tinchy Stryder said: "Funny, Down to earth, super cool, talented, humble legend. Rest in peace Barry Chuckle!" CBeebies presenter Chris Jarvis added: “On screen he was hilarious, on stage even more so but off stage Barry was also the kindest of gentlemen. RIP Barry. Love to all his family including all the brothers."

