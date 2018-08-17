Paul Chuckle in tears as he carries brother Barry's coffin at funeral Barry Chuckle - real name Barry Elliott - had suffered from bone cancer

Hundreds of fans gathered at the New York Stadium in Rotherham on Friday to pay their respects to Barry Chuckle – real name Barry Elliott – before his private funeral took place inside the stadium's grounds. The entertainer, who rose to fame with his brother Paul thanks to their beloved children's TV show, The Chuckle Brothers, sadly passed away on 5 August after suffering from bone cancer. He was 73.

Paul wiped away a tear as he helped to carry the coffin

Paul Chuckle helped to carry the coffin, and looked overcome with emotion as they made their way into the private service, and was filmed wiping away tears. Other famous faces to attend the service including comedian Roy Chubby Brown, Billy Pearce and Linda Nolan. The stadium had a special place in Barry's heart, as he and his brother were honorary life presidents of the Rotherham United football club, and a wreath was laid in tribute to the entertainer outside of the entrance.

Loading the player...

READ: Chuckle Brothers star Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

Barry's family invited the public to pay their respects outside of the stadium in a statement which read: "As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York Stadium. There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only. We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned!" Paul has also taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support, writing: "I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone for all your messages, they've been hard to read but I read every one. It's the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives."

In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2018

Want the latest news? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories delivered straight to your inbox.