Fans say Charlotte Hawkins 'should have been a royal' after seeing her latest races outfit Anyone else getting Duchess Kate vibes?

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins always gets race-day fashion right, that's for sure – and she knocked it out of the park on Thursday when she wore a stunning red floral midi dress to the York races. The dress, with an intricate lace overlay, is by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek – and looks like it may have been custom-made for Charlotte, since the version available online is strapless with a fishtail skirt. And the presenter's ardent fashion fans were so impressed with her latest look, in fact, that they even declared her fit for royalty!

Image: Instagram @charlottehawkins1

"Should have been a royal," one follower insisted on her Instagram outfit post, while another simply said: "You are a real queen." We have to say, Charlotte's nude-coloured disc fascinator is certainly similar to some of Duchess Kate's go-to styles, while her sleek, low-slung bun could easily be likened to the Duchess of Sussex's favourite up-do. Nicely played, Ms Hawkins.

In case you're wondering, Charlotte's hat is by milliner Rachel Trevor Morgan, her gorgeous fan earrings are from House of Garrard and strappy shoes are a bargain New Look pair at £25.99 – just when we thought we couldn't love her more.

Meghan is also a fan of a sleek side-swept bun hairstyle

This isn't the first time Charlotte has been likened to royalty - whilst presenting ITV's coverage of Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding back in May, she wore a dress that many thought wouldn't look out of place on the Duchess of Cambridge. The beautiful blush pink dress was by L.K.Bennett – one of Kate's favourite high street brands in fact - with a high neckline, short puff sleeves and a super-chic midi hem. As always, Charlotte was styled by Debbie Harper, the fashion expert behind all of the Good Morning Britain ladies' outfit choices.

