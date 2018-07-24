Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins look barely recognisable in these throwback snaps The GMB presenters have come a long way!

Good Morning Britain viewers were in for a surprise on Tuesday after the presenters showed off old pictures of themselves - much to everyone's delight! Proving that she has come a long way, Kate Garraway - who was rocking naturally wavy hair - told Entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold: "Look at the shades on that head, I'm working that tight pony. I used to dye my hair brown!" Fans immediately rushed to Twitter to post comments, with one saying: "You still look as lovely as you did when you were younger." Another added: "Gorgeous then gorgeous now."

Kate Garraway shared this throwback on GMB

Meanwhile, co-host Charlotte Hawkins looked barely recognisable in her throwback snap. The teenage Charlotte was seen wearing an androgynous outfit, while her hair was much darker and more voluminous. "Wow bit of a difference to say the least things do get better with age," a surprised viewer said, while another remarked: "Wow still lovely as you were when younger." The ITV breakfast show also displayed pictures of Richard, Sean Fletcher and Alex Beresford.

Charlotte Hawkins looked almost unrecognisable

The posts come shortly after Kate revealed that she feels healthier than ever since turning 50, and it's all down to making some easy changes to her diet. The TV star recently told Fit & Well magazine: "I feel so much better if I do a lot of exercise but I find it really hard to do. So I make sure I walk everywhere really fast, so I'm sweaty and feel out of breath. I run to school four or five days a week to collect the kids." Both Kate and Charlotte are filling in for main hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, who are now on their summer break from the show.

