Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins reveals the one time she cried at work The Good Morning Britain presenter has support from her co-hosts

Charlotte Hawkins has revealed she cried at work after being voted out of Strictly Come Dancing. The Good Morning Britain host was the third celebrity to be eliminated from the 2017 series alongside her professional partner Brendan Cole, and was unable to hide her disappointment when she returned to work.

Speaking in a joint interview with her colleagues Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway, Charlotte told Woman & Home how they rallied around her when she got upset. Kate said: "I remember coming into work and asking how Charlotte was and she said fine. Then I went to make some tea, came back and she just burst into tears. We totally knew what she was going through." Charlotte added: "It's all coming back now....It was incredibly hard when I got voted out."

Charlotte Hawkins cried at work after being voted off Strictly

Charlotte's colleagues would have been able to relate to her disappointment after being voted out of Strictly; Kate appeared in the fifth series of the BBC show alongside Anton du Beke, with the pair finishing in seventh place. Susanna, meanwhile, had better success. The mum-of-two reached the final with her partner Kevin Clifton in 2013, losing out on the glitterball to Abby Clancy and Aljaz Skorjanec.

MORE: See the rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2018 line-up

The Good Morning Britain presenter was third to be eliminated from the show in 2017

The popular trio also joked about working with Piers Morgan – and who the outspoken journalist irritates the most. And while Charlotte claims to never get angry, she admitted it was probably her. "Or Susanna, but she keeps calm about it," Charlotte said. "I don't know whether she's got a little doll that she sticks pins in behind the desk or something - maybe that's why she's so calm on-screen."

STORY: Charlotte Hawkins admits her time on Strictly was a struggle

Susanna added: "I think I've just developed an epic level of zen. I see Charlotte about to do her thunder look and just think, 'Just develop the epic level of zen!'"