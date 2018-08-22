﻿
charlotte-hawkins-palm-print-dress-good-morning-britain

Ok, Charlotte Hawkins's palm-print Marks & Spencer dress just made it to the top of our shopping list

The Good Morning Britain presenter loves M&S…

Laura Sutcliffe,
Leave a comment

Charlotte Hawkins ditched her go-to styles of pastels, flower prints and block colour on Wednesday morning – going for something a little more tropical! The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wore a bold, teal-toned fit and flare style dress which featured a contrasting white palm-print. This gave the whole look a summery vibe and the flattering cut was a great fit on the TV presenter. Best of all, it’s from the Per Una range at Marks & Spencer, is priced at £65 and available online in all sizes. Result! The mother-of-one teamed it with a pair of complimenting white high heel court shoes from every ITV presenter's favourite shoe shop – Office. Once again, Charlotte's look was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe. Debbie shared a shot of the star on her Instagram account and helpfully listed where the whole look was from.

Charlotte looked amazing in palm-print

Here at HELLO! we are always impressed with how gorgeous Charlotte looks, despite her mega-early starts.

£65, Per Una @ Marks & Spencer

Speaking to The Express about her pampering routine, the 43-year-old relies on a few of her favourite products which always keep her looking her best, despite her formidable wake-up call.

Loading the player...

"I swear by the Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm. After you've applied it, you run a cloth under the hot water to take it off with." She added: "On Good Morning Britain I wear a lot of make-up and it's important to cleanse your skin well at the end of each day. In the mornings I use Dermologica Special Cleansing Gel."

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins stuns in head-to-toe orange on Good Morning Britain – but still looks so chic!

Speaking about what you will find in her makeup bag, the daughter of three-year-old Ella Rose reveals that she loves "Elizabeth Arden Double Wear Stay In Place Foundation – as it lasts all day and I always have my Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick with me, a Benefit Stay Don’t Stray primer and Eyeko Sports Waterproof Mascara."

READ: Charlotte Hawkins' just wore a gorgeous wrap dress we totally could see Duchess Kate in

More on:

More about charlotte hawkins

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment