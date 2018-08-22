Ok, Charlotte Hawkins's palm-print Marks & Spencer dress just made it to the top of our shopping list The Good Morning Britain presenter loves M&S…

Charlotte Hawkins ditched her go-to styles of pastels, flower prints and block colour on Wednesday morning – going for something a little more tropical! The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wore a bold, teal-toned fit and flare style dress which featured a contrasting white palm-print. This gave the whole look a summery vibe and the flattering cut was a great fit on the TV presenter. Best of all, it’s from the Per Una range at Marks & Spencer, is priced at £65 and available online in all sizes. Result! The mother-of-one teamed it with a pair of complimenting white high heel court shoes from every ITV presenter's favourite shoe shop – Office. Once again, Charlotte's look was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe. Debbie shared a shot of the star on her Instagram account and helpfully listed where the whole look was from.

Charlotte looked amazing in palm-print

Here at HELLO! we are always impressed with how gorgeous Charlotte looks, despite her mega-early starts.

£65, Per Una @ Marks & Spencer

Speaking to The Express about her pampering routine, the 43-year-old relies on a few of her favourite products which always keep her looking her best, despite her formidable wake-up call.

"I swear by the Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm. After you've applied it, you run a cloth under the hot water to take it off with." She added: "On Good Morning Britain I wear a lot of make-up and it's important to cleanse your skin well at the end of each day. In the mornings I use Dermologica Special Cleansing Gel."

Speaking about what you will find in her makeup bag, the daughter of three-year-old Ella Rose reveals that she loves "Elizabeth Arden Double Wear Stay In Place Foundation – as it lasts all day and I always have my Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick with me, a Benefit Stay Don’t Stray primer and Eyeko Sports Waterproof Mascara."

