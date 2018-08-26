Peter Andre's daughter is taking after him in new video The apple never falls far from the tree!

Peter Andre is one very proud dad, and often shares snippets of his family life on social media. And over the weekend, the Mysterious Girl singer posted a candid video on Instagram of his eldest daughter 11-year-old Princess, and it looks as if she is taking after her famous dad! In the footage, the little girl is seen showing off her dancing skills while standing in front of a mirror at the gym. Behind the camera, Peter can be heard asking her: "Bist, what are you doing?" Fans were quick to comment on her moves, with one writing: "She is going to be a great dancer like her daddy," while another said: "She is a good dancer and you can see she has musicality, has she been to dance school?" A third added: "I think she's very talented, definitely going to be a star."

Peter Andre's daughter Princess is taking after her famous dad with her dance moves

Princess, otherwise known as Bista, is Peter's second child from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price. The former couple also share son Junior, 13, and Peter has two other children, daughter Amelia, four, and two-year-old son Theo, with his wife Emily MacDonagh. The family recently went on a holiday to Cyprus over the summer holidays, where they enjoyed spending some quality time together, with trips to the beach, meals out, and for Peter and Emily - romantic sunset walks.

MORE: Why Peter Andre and wife Emily had reason to celebrate

Erm ok #cutevid #shuffling A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 25, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT

Princess loves to perform!

There is no doubt that Peter and Emily are doting parents, and the singer recently revealed to HELLO! that they take it turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

READ: Peter Andre looks identical to Princess in never-before-seen photo

Peter makes balancing a full-time job and raising four young children look easy, but he told HELLO! that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also admitted that it can be hard having a big family. “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.