Peter Andre and wife Emily are celebrating today! Find out why...

Happy birthday Emily MacDonagh! Yes, Peter Andre's lovely wife Emily celebrated her birthday today, with doting husband Peter taking to social media to share a heart-warming tribute to his wife-of-three-years. It was an extra special birthday, as Emily shared it with Queen of pop, Madonna, who just turned 60. Mysterious Girl star Peter posted a stunning photo of Emily on his Instagram page and simply wrote: "Emily....... words are not enough. Happy birthday beautiful." Aw, isn't that just the cutest? Peter is one adorable husband. Mum-of-two Emily looked so beautiful in the picture, with her long, light brown hair flowing over her shoulders and her make-up pristine.

Photo credit: Instagram / Peter Andre

Peter's fans rushed to wish Emily a happy birthday too, with one posting: "Happy birthday Emily, one lucky man Peter, beautiful wife and children." Another said: " Happy birthday Emily hope you have a great day. Shares it with Madonna, woo hoo." While one fan commented on Emily's good looks, writing: "I bet she still looks this good at 80! Xx."

We're not sure how Peter and Emily celebrated her birthday, but the couple seem to have had a quiet night in the previous day because Peter shared a picture of a scrabble board, tea and biscuits. He wrote: "Nothing like a good ole game of scrabble and a cup of tea :) #scrabble#oldiebutagoodie." We'd join Pete and Em for a game of scrabble any day!

The Andre family have recently come back to the UK following their summer holiday in Cyprus. Peter and Emily took their children, Theo and Amelia, four, as well as Peter's two children Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. The family enjoyed plenty of trips to the beach, with a few date nights thrown in too, including a romantic sunset meal.

Peter recently shared a parenting tip with HELLO!, revealing that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also said: “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention."

