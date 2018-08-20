Peter Andre shares sweet photo with lookalike daughter Princess Princess is growing up fast!

Peter Andre is a doting dad to four children, and has been enjoying spending quality time with them all over the school summer holidays. The family recently got back to the UK following a break away in Cyprus, and Peter has been sharing some seriously sweet photos of them on social media. Over the weekend, the doting dad posted a picture of himself with his eldest daughter, ten-year-old Princess, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. In the snapshot, the Mysterious Girl singer was beaming while his daughter put her arm around her dad. "Smilin'," he wrote in the caption.

Peter Andre and his daughter Princess

Fans were quick to comment on just how lovely the photo was, with one writing: "You are the cutest dad ever," while another observed: "Beautiful, she looks so much like her dad." A third added: "Love the photo Pete, you look so happy." The family had a weekend of celebrations, as Peter's wife Emily MacDonagh celebrated her birthday. Peter paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife-of-three-years on social media, simply writing: "Emily....... words are not enough. Happy birthday beautiful."

Peter is a dedicated family man, and also shares son Junior, 12, with his ex-wife Katie. The singer also has two children with Emily, four-year-old daughter Amelia, and two-year-old son Theo. There is no doubt that Peter and Emily are doting parents, and the singer recently revealed to HELLO! that they take it turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

The star also recently shared a parenting tip with HELLO!, revealing that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also said: “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention."

