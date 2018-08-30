Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec can't contain excitement as they reveal big news The Strictly Come Dancing couple will be returning to screens soon

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec could hardly contain their excitement as they shared some very exciting news with fans this week. The couple, who married last year, will be back on the road with their upcoming show, Remembering the Movies. The show will feature Janette and Aljaz dancing to some of the most memorable films of all time.

Sharing a promotional photo, Janette, 34, wrote: "BIG NEWS!!!! So excited to be back w/ @aljazskorjanec in our brand new show #RememberingTheMovies! More information will be coming very soon, but if you want to be the first to find out more then sign up for our exclusive pre-registration!!" Aljaz, 28, posted a similar caption on Instagram, writing: "Absolutely chuffed that @JManrara and I will be back on the road in 2019 with our brand new show #RememberingTheMovies!"

For now, the couple are focusing on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, which kicks off next Saturday. The professional dancers will surely be dying to know which celebrity they have been paired with. Janette has previously been partnered with Peter Andre, Aston Merrygold and Jake Wood among other stars. Aljaz's previous celebrity partners have been Gemma Atkinson, Daisy Lowe, Alison Hammond, Helen George and Abbey Clancy, with whom he won series 11.

The couple are dancing in a new show next year

The professional dancers, who tied the knot in 2017, met during their world-wide tour with the Broadway show, Burn The Floor. After years of dancing on international stages, the pair went on hit BBC Show, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2013. In an interview with HELLO! in 2016, Aljaz and Janette opened up about their relationship, and revealed details of the moment Aljaz popped the question. He proposed in August 2015 at the Dance Attic Studios, where the couple had first met.

Janette and Aljaz recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

"I even managed to hire the same room. I told Janette we were going to a promotional event for my friend and that there might be press, so to look nice," he said. Of the moment her partner proposed, Janette continued: "I was about to start crying and then I thought, 'What if he's just tying his shoes?!'" The couple's wedding took place in July 2017.

