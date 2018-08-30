Strictly star Karen Clifton makes exciting new family announcement Congratulations are in order!

Karen Clifton has revealed her family is expanding! The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram this week to announce that she has adopted another rescue dog, called Marley. "Great first day of bonding for my two lil bears… Betty & Marley," she wrote alongside the picture of her beloved pooches. The professional dancer, who separated from husband Kevin Clifton earlier this year, is currently in the midst of rehearsing for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 36-year-old shared her delight about the new series on social media last week, telling her followers: "First day of rehearsals for all the pro's @bbcstrictly... Lovely to be back with all these beauties."

Despite parting ways from Kevin in March, the pair have remained the best of friends as they continue to work together on the show. After their split, they completed an intense 44-date tour, performing for their fans around the country. On Monday, the former lovebirds were pictured dancing together at the red carpet launch for Strictly 2018, and looked absolutely fantastic and happy. During last year's series, the couple avoided dancing with each other on the show's final episode, which fuelled rumours that their marriage was in trouble. When recently asked about her love life, Karen told MailOnline: "The only person I'm dating is my dog Betty and that's the only person I'm seeing, who I love very much. I have zero time to look for love."

Karen and Kevin gave their first post-split interview to HELLO!, where, still wearing their wedding rings, they vowed to never stop dancing together. "I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I've always looked up to him, that will never stop. We want to be positive in all of this," Karen explained. "Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together," Kevin agreed, adding that there was never any doubt that they would stay dancing together. "What the future holds we have no idea. We are the best of friends, have a good laugh, and life goes on." Karen added: "The fact that I get to work with Kevin, and he inspires me, means a lot to me. The dynamic and energy we give each other on the dancefloor will never change. I don't feel we have changed as performers. In a way, we have grown more as individuals."

