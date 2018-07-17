Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec celebrate first wedding anniversary The Strictly Come Dancing couple tied the knot in 2017

Happy anniversary to Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec! The Strictly Come Dancing couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, and to mark the momentous chapter in their love story, they both took to Instagram to post sweet tributes. "Time flies when you're in love... #oneyearanniversary," wrote Aljaz alongside a picture from their nuptials. His beautiful wife shared a snap of their hands, which featured Aljaz's arrow tattoo. "All arrows point to the same place... love. #WeddingAnniversary #TimeAway #ArrowTattoo #ArrowRing," she said in the caption.

The Strictly lovebirds, who are enjoying some time away in Wales, were inundated with lovely messages from fans. "Happy Anniversary to you both and thank you for our introduction to the Cha Cha Cha and for making it fun," remarked one follower, while another added: "How can two people be any cuter than you two!?" A third post read: "Happy Anniversary you gorgeous couple, can't believe it has been a year already love you both."

Aljaz, 28, and Janette, 34, exchanged vows on 15 July 2017 in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe and Ore Oduba. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds celebrated with a wedding reception at Bath House in London. Slovenian dancer Aljaz and first met Miami-born Janette in a dance studio in 2010, and got engaged five years later. In a previous interview with HELLO!, Aljaz and Janette opened up about their wedding day, and said they were most looking forward to their first dance. "We haven't decided what the first dance will be yet, but I think it will be something really simple, pretty and intimate," Aljaz said. "It's just going to be a lovely day dedicated to celebrating our love."

