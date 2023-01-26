Victoria and David Beckham's surprise addition at £12m Cotswolds home The Beckhams like to spend as much time as possible at their country retreat

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham have a £31million London mansion as their main residence, but their country bolthole is just as impressive.

It has an estimated value of around £12million and it has just been upgraded with an outdoor toilet block, as reported by The Sun.

It is believed the loos are situated near their manmade lake, where they like to host parties, to prevent their guests having to walk back to their main house to spend a penny.

While the toilets have not been pictured, we can only imagine they are a little more luxurious than the blocks you'd find outside at a campsite!

The Beckhams live near Soho Farmhouse

Last summer, the Beckham family had a safari-style luxury tent installed on their grounds for al fresco entertaining.

The structure is believed to have cost a dazzling £50,000 and it has a wooden frame and canvas roof. Inside, it's well equipped for hosting with furniture for relaxing and a no-smoke barbeque!

David took an ice bath at their country home

It sounds like the family are set for a summer of fun with their new outdoor entertaining set-up.

Elsewhere on the grounds of their converted barn, there is a wooden plunge pool, and David went full Wim Hof earlier this week with an icy dip.

The former footballer went topless for his ice bath, wearing a bobble hat to keep his head warm though.

Alongside a picture of a floating thermometer reading 4C, David penned: "Ice bath. A little self-care on a frosty morning," followed by the frozen face emoji. Brr!

The family also have a pad in Miami

As well as their two UK properties, David and Victoria have a Miami base, a $24million apartment inside the iconic One Hundred Museum building.

The property was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants. Think custom-designed walk-in closets, spa-like bathrooms and the most mesmerising views.

